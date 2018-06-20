Now showing

Tag (M18)

Five competitive friends - including Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms and Jon Hamm - take the simple game of tag to new heights where they play the no-holds-barred version of it for one month every year.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 56%

Hereditary (M18)

Toni Collette stars in this critically acclaimed horror flick about a grieving family that is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%

Ocean's 8 (PG13)

There is no issue of too many cooks in this ensemble film featuring eight strong women. Led by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, the ladies attempt to steal a US$150 million (S$200 million) Cartier necklace.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 66%

American Animals (M18)

The unbelievable but true story of four young men who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in US history.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

Human Flow (PG)

Chinese artist-activist Ai Weiwei captures the global refugee crisis in this breathtaking documentary filmed over a year across 23 countries. Only at The Projector.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG13)

There are enough thrills to keep this franchise afloat. Chris Pratt may be on the billboard but the true stars are the amazing dinosaurs.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 60%

Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG)

Hardcore Star Wars fans will feel let down by this origin story, no thanks to Alden Ehrenreich's lack of charisma.

But newcomers may be entertained by the fast-paced space adventure.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 71%