Now showing

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado (NC16)

Intense, audacious and brutal, this follow-up to 2015's Sicario takes no prisoners, with Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin playing anti-heroes effortlessly.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 64%

Unfriended: Dark Web (M18)

In this stand-alone sequel to the 2014 horror flick Unfriended, a group of friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web when they find a cache of hidden files on a laptop.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 55%

Skyscraper (PG13)

Dwayne Johnson adds scaling a blazing tower to his list of impossible missions in this Die Hard-like action thriller with adrenaline-pumping sequences that are worth the ticket price.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 49%

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (PG)

In this animated sequel, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler), his family and friends go on a holiday on board a luxury cruise ship in this fun escape for both the young and old.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 61%

Shoplifters (M18)

The winner of the Palme d'Or award at this year's Cannes Film Festival is an endearing Japanese drama that follows the lives of a makeshift family of petty thieves.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

Swimming With Men (PG13)

This British comedy explores mid-life crises through a men's amateur synchronised swimming team.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 43%

Ant-Man And The Wasp (PG)

Marvel has another winner on its hands, thanks to a breezier and lighter story that is powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 87%