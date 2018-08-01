Now showing
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG13)
Nothing can stop Tom Cruise from accomplishing his mission - to provide out-of-this-world entertainment and do more death-defying stunts.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%
Detective Dee The Four Heavenly Kings (PG13)
Mark Chao is back as the titular official who now gets into a power play with an empress (Carina Lau) in the action-adventure mystery's second prequel.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 63%
Sicario: Day Of The Soldado (NC16)
This follow-up to 2015's Sicario takes no prisoners, with Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin playing anti-heroes effortlessly.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 64%
Unfriended: Dark Web (M18)
In this stand-alone sequel to the 2014 horror flick Unfriended, a group of friends are thrust into the depths of the dark web when they find a cache of hidden files on a laptop.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 57%
Siberia (R21)
An American diamond merchant (Keanu Reeves) becomes entangled in a doomed love affair after going to Russia for a deal, which starts to fall apart when his partner goes missing.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 6%
Skyscraper (PG13)
Dwayne Johnson adds scaling a blazing tower to his list of impossible missions in this Die Hard-like action thriller with adrenaline-pumping sequences that are worth the ticket price.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 48%
Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (PG)
In this animated sequel, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler), his family and friends go on a holiday on board a luxury cruise ship in this fun escape for both the young and old.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 62%
