Now showing

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG13)

Nothing can stop Tom Cruise from accomplishing his mission - to provide out-of-this-world entertainment and do more death-defying stunts.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Detective Dee The Four Heavenly Kings (PG13)

Mark Chao is back as the titular official who now gets into a power play with an empress (Carina Lau) in the action-adventure mystery's second prequel.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 63%

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado (NC16)

This follow-up to 2015's Sicario takes no prisoners, with Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin playing anti-heroes effortlessly.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 64%

Unfriended: Dark Web (M18)

In this stand-alone sequel to the 2014 horror flick Unfriended, a group of friends are thrust into the depths of the dark web when they find a cache of hidden files on a laptop.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 57%

Siberia (R21)

An American diamond merchant (Keanu Reeves) becomes entangled in a doomed love affair after going to Russia for a deal, which starts to fall apart when his partner goes missing.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 6%

Skyscraper (PG13)

Dwayne Johnson adds scaling a blazing tower to his list of impossible missions in this Die Hard-like action thriller with adrenaline-pumping sequences that are worth the ticket price.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 48%

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (PG)

In this animated sequel, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler), his family and friends go on a holiday on board a luxury cruise ship in this fun escape for both the young and old.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 62%