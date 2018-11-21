Now showing

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (PG)

In this sequel to the 2016 Harry Potter spin-off franchise, when dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) escapes custody, it is up to Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to thwart his dastardly plans.

Rotten Tomatoes: 40%

The Girl In The Spider's Web (NC16)

Computer hacker Lisbeth Salander (Claire Foy) is recruited to steal a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide, but she gets caught in a web of deceit.

Rotten Tomatoes: 41%

Overlord (M18)

In this J. J. Abrams-produced war horror, a team of US paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France to carry out a mission during World War II and face enemies unlike any the world has ever seen.

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG)

A young girl (Mackenzie Foy) must brave the ominous home of the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren) to retrieve a magical key and return harmony to the unstable world.

Rotten Tomatoes: 32%

Bohemian Rhapsody (M18)

This biopic is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, the rock band's music and its extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers in the world.

Rotten Tomatoes: 62%

Rampant (NC16)

When zombies overrun ancient Korea, its prince (Hyun Bin) has to employ the strength of the entire kingdom to stop the bloody rampage from spreading.

Rotten Tomatoes: 56%

The House With A Clock In Its Walls (PG)

An orphaned boy who goes to live with his eccentric uncle (Jack Black) accidentally unleashes a secret world of warlocks and witches.

Rotten Tomatoes: 66%