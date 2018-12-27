Now showing

Aquaman (PG13)

An action-packed adventure that spans the visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas and reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa).

PHOTO: WARNER BROS

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

Bumblebee (PG13)

On the run in the year 1987, Autobot Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town where he is revived by a teen girl (Hailee Steinfeld).

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG)

This groundbreaking animated superhero adventure introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

They Shall Not Grow Old (PG13)

PHOTO: WARNER BROS

Peter Jackson's documentary is an extraordinary look at the soldiers and events of World War I, using footage captured at the time, now presented as the world has never seen.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Anna And The Apocalypse (M18)

A zombie apocalypse threatens a sleepy town at Christmas, forcing a girl (Ella Hunt) and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival.

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Widows (M18)

From Steve McQueen and Gillian Flynn comes a blistering thriller about a group of women (Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki) who have to deal with a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Mortal Engines (PG)

After civilisation is destroyed, a mysterious young woman (Hera Hilmar) emerges as the only one who can stop London - now a predator city on wheels - from devouring everything in its path.

Rotten Tomatoes: 28%