Now showing

The Old Man And The Gun (PG13)

Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin prison at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded the authorities and enchanted the public.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

The Vanishing (NC16)

After three lighthouse keepers (Gerard Butler, Peter Mullan, Connor Swindells) arrive for work on a remote Scottish isle, they discover a wrecked rowboat with a chest full of gold and make a choice that changes their lives forever.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Swing Kids (NC16)

In this musical drama set during the Korean War, the soldiers at a prisoner of war camp plan a tap show to distract both themselves and the prisoners from the hardships of war.

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

On The Basis Of Sex (PG13)

Inspiring true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones) as she teams up with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case before the US Court of Appeals and overturn a century of sex discrimination.

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Instant Family (NC16)

When a married couple (Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne) decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption and end up taking in three siblings.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Second Act (PG13)

A comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid In Manhattan, a 40-year-old woman (Jennifer Lopez) struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts.

Rotten Tomatoes: 38%