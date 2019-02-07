Now showing

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and Toothless journey to a hidden world thought to exist only in myth in this final instalment of the animated trilogy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

A Private War (M18)

Real-life war correspondent Marie Colvin's (Rosamund Pike) mission to show the true cost of war leads her to embark on the most dangerous assignment of her life in the besieged Syrian city of Homs.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Green Book (PG13)

A bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) from an Italian-American neighbourhood in the Bronx is hired to drive black pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) on a concert tour to the Deep South.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

One Cut Of The Dead (NC16)

A cast of relative unknowns and an epic 37-minute opening single take makes Shinichiro Ueda's low-budget feature debut a bright, breezy and laugh-out-loud zombie comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Non-Fiction (M18)

Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet reunite with acclaimed director Olivier Assayas for this slyly seductive tale about a controversial writer who uses his real-life love affairs as fodder for his new novel. Only at The Projector.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Glass (PG13)

M. Night Shyamalan's sequel to 2016's Split finds David Dunn (Bruce Willis) pursuing Kevin Crumb's (James McAvoy) superhuman figure of The Beast while Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Rotten Tomatoes: 36%

The Upside (PG13)

Inspired by a true story, this heartfelt comedy is about a recently paroled ex-convict (Kevin Hart) who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a paralysed billionaire (Bryan Cranston).

Rotten Tomatoes: 40%