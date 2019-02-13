Now showing

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG)

In this animated sequel, the battle to defeat the Duplo invaders takes the heroes of Bricksburg (Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett) and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Colette (R21)

French writer Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette's (Keira Knightley) fight over creative ownership and gender roles drives her to overcome societal constraints, revolutionising literature, fashion and sexual expression.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Alita: Battle Angel (PG13)

From visionary film-makers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez comes an epic adventure about an amnesiac cyborg (Rosa Salazar) who attempts to recover her memories and mysterious past as a super-warrior.

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and Toothless journey to a hidden world thought to exist only in myth in this final instalment of the animated trilogy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

A Private War (M18)

Real-life war correspondent Marie Colvin's (Rosamund Pike) mission to show the true cost of war leads her to embark on the most dangerous assignment of her life in the besieged Syrian city of Homs.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Green Book (PG13)

A bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) from an Italian-American neighbourhood in the Bronx is hired to drive black pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) on a concert tour to the Deep South.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%