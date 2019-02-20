Now showing

Happy Death Day 2U (PG13)

The follow-up to Blumhouse's 2017 horror hit of repeating twists and comic turns sees Tree (Jessica Rothe) discover that dying over and over is surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

A Land Imagined (NC16)

The first Singapore film to win the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Festival 2018 follows a police officer (Peter Yu) tasked to investigate the disappearance of a construction worker from China.

Rotten Tomatoes: 60%

The Favourite (R21)

Due to poor health, Queen Anne's (Olivia Colman) best friend, Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), runs 1708 England in her stead - until a power-hungry maid (Emma Stone) comes along.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Destroyer (M18)

The crime drama follows the moral and existential odyssey of a detective (Nicole Kidman) who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results.

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG)

In this animated sequel, the battle to defeat the Duplo invaders takes the heroes of Bricksburg (Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett) and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Colette (R21)

French writer Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette's (Keira Knightley) fight over creative ownership and gender roles drives her to overcome societal constraints, revolutionising literature, fashion and sexual expression.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Alita: Battle Angel (PG13)

From film-makers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez comes an epic adventure about an amnesiac cyborg (Rosa Salazar) who attempts to recover her memories and mysterious past as a super-warrior.

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%