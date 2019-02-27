Now showing

Vox Lux (NC16)

A pop star (Natalie Portman) mounts a comeback after a scandalous incident and must overcome her personal and familial struggles to navigate motherhood, madness and fame.

Rotten Tomatoes: 60%

Cold Pursuit (NC16)

A family man's (Liam Neeson) search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for a drug lord who he believes is connected to his son's mysterious death.

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

Serenity (M18)

A fishing boat captain's (Matthew McConaughey) tranquil life takes a turn when his ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) shows up asking him to kill her current husband (Jason Clarke).

Rotten Tomatoes: 21%

A Dog's Way Home (PG)

Separated from her owner, a dog (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) sets off on a journey to get back to the safety and security of the place she calls home.

Rotten Tomatoes: 61%

A Land Imagined (NC16)

The first Singapore film to win the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Festival 2018 follows a police officer (Peter Yu) tasked to investigate the disappearance of a construction worker from China.

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

The Favourite (R21)

Due to poor health, Queen Anne's (Olivia Colman) best friend, Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), runs 18th-century England in her stead - until a power-hungry maid (Emma Stone) comes along.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Destroyer (M18)

The crime drama follows the moral and existential odyssey of a detective (Nicole Kidman) who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results.

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%