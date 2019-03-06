Now showing

The Prodigy (NC16)

A woman (Taylor Schilling) discovers that her young son's disturbing behaviour signals the presence of an evil and possibly supernatural force.

Rotten Tomatoes: 44%

At Eternity's Gate (PG)

A journey inside the world and mind of Vincent van Gogh (Willem Dafoe) who, despite scepticism, ridicule and illness, created beloved and stunning works of art.

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Mary Queen Of Scots (M18)

Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) returns from France to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne, but Scotland and England are under the rule of Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie).

Rotten Tomatoes: 62%

Ben Is Back (NC16)

A 19-year-old addict (Lucas Hedges) unexpectedly returns to his family after a stint in drug rehab, but his mother (Julia Roberts) is wary of him staying clean.

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Cold Pursuit (NC16)

A family man's (Liam Neeson) search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for a drug lord who he believes is connected to his son's mysterious death.

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

Serenity (M18)

A fishing boat captain's (Matthew McConaughey) tranquil life takes a turn when his ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) shows up asking him to kill her current husband (Jason Clarke).

Rotten Tomatoes: 20%

Happy Death Day 2U (PG13)

The follow-up to Blumhouse's 2017 horror hit of repeating twists and comic turns sees Tree (Jessica Rothe) discover that dying over and over is surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%