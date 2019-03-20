Now showing

Five Feet Apart (PG13)

A teen cystic fibrosis patient's (Haley Lu Richardson) self-control is put to the test when she falls for a charming fellow sufferer (Cole Sprouse) she can never touch.

Rotten Tomatoes: 52%

The Aftermath (R21)

In post-war Germany in 1946, a woman (Keira Knightley) reunites with her British colonel husband (Jason Clarke), but discovers they will be sharing a requisitioned mansion with its previous German owner (Alexander Skarsgard).

Rotten Tomatoes: 26%

Wonder Park (PG)

A girl finds herself in an amusement park she created in her mind but put aside, where all of her rides and characters are brought to life but are falling into disarray.

Rotten Tomatoes: 30%

Arctic (PG13)

A man (Mads Mikkelsen) stranded in the Arctic after a plane crash must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or embark on a deadly trek through the unknown in hopes of making it out.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Captain Marvel (PG13)

This is the origin story of how Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

At Eternity's Gate (PG)

Journey inside the world and mind of celebrated Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh (Willem Dafoe) who, despite scepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world's most beloved and stunning works of art.

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

The Prodigy (NC16)

A woman (Taylor Schilling) discovers that her young son's disturbing behaviour signals the presence of an evil and possibly supernatural force.

Rotten Tomatoes: 45%