Now showing

The Hole In The Ground (PG13)

A woman (Seana Kerslake) tries to uncover if the disturbing changes in her son are connected to an ominous sinkhole buried deep in the forest that borders their new home in a backwood rural town.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Us (NC16)

When a family of four (led by Lupita Nyong'o) returns to their vacation home and darkness falls, they are terrorised by sinister figures who look exactly like them.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

The Hummingbird Project (NC16)

A pair of cousins (Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgard) are players in the high-stakes game of high-frequency trading, and they embark on a million-dollar fibre-optic cable line project.

Rotten Tomatoes: 47%

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG)

When a boy (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) stumbles upon the mythical Excalibur sword, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights to take on a wicked enchantress (Rebecca Ferguson).

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Five Feet Apart (PG13)

A teenage cystic fibrosis patient's (Haley Lu Richardson) self-control is put to the test when she falls for a charming fellow sufferer (Cole Sprouse) whom she can never touch.

Rotten Tomatoes: 53%

Wonder Park (PG)

A girl finds herself in an amusement park she created in her mind but put aside, a place where all of her rides and characters are brought to life but are falling into disarray.

Rotten Tomatoes: 29%

Captain Marvel (PG13)

This is the origin story of how Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%