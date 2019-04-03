Now showing

Shazam! (PG)

A 14-year-old (Asher Angel) can turn into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) courtesy of an ancient wizard, but he will need to master his powers quickly to fight an evil foe (Mark Strong).

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Dumbo (PG)

A circus owner (Danny DeVito) enlists his former star (Colin Farrell) and his children to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughing stock.

Rotten Tomatoes: 49%

Dragged Across Concrete (M18)

When two police detectives (Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn) find themselves suspended, they descend into the criminal underworld and find more than they wanted waiting in the shadows.

Rotten Tomatoes: 74%

Boy Erased (R21)

A gay 19-year-old (Lucas Hedges) is forced by his religious parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe) to attend a conversion therapy programme or be shunned by his family, friends and faith.

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Us (NC16)

When a family of four (led by Lupita Nyong'o) return to their vacation home and darkness falls, they are terrorised by sinister figures who look exactly like them.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG)

When a boy (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) stumbles upon the mythical Excalibur sword, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights to take on a wicked enchantress (Rebecca Ferguson).

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Five Feet Apart (PG13)

A teenage cystic fibrosis patient's (Haley Lu Richardson) self-control is put to the test when she falls for a charming fellow sufferer (Cole Sprouse) whom she can never touch.

Rotten Tomatoes: 54%