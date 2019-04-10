Now showing
Captive State (PG13)
Set in a Chicago neighbourhood after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, this sci-fi thriller starring John Goodman explores the lives of both the collaborators and dissidents.
Rotten Tomatoes: 45%
Breakthrough (PG)
When a woman's (Chrissy Metz) adopted son falls through an icythe ice on a lake, her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for his recovery.
Rotten Tomatoes: 60%
Pet Sematary (NC16)
A doctor (Jason Clarke) who relocates with his family to rural Maine discovers a mysterious burial ground near their new home that unleashes unfathomable evil.
Rotten Tomatoes: 59%
Dumbo (PG)
A circus owner (Danny DeVito) enlists his former star (Colin Farrell) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughing stock.
Rotten Tomatoes: 47%
Dragged Across Concrete (M18)
When two police detectives (Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn) descend into the criminal underworld, they find more than they wanted waiting in the shadows.
Rotten Tomatoes: 73%
Us (NC16)
When a family of four (led by Lupita Nyong'o) return to their vacation home and darkness falls, they are terrorised by sinister figures who look exactly like them.
Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
Captain Marvel (PG13)
This is the origin story of how Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
Rotten Tomatoes: 78%
