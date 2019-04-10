Now showing

Captive State (PG13)

Set in a Chicago neighbourhood after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, this sci-fi thriller starring John Goodman explores the lives of both the collaborators and dissidents.

Rotten Tomatoes: 45%

Breakthrough (PG)

When a woman's (Chrissy Metz) adopted son falls through an icythe ice on a lake, her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for his recovery.

Rotten Tomatoes: 60%

Pet Sematary (NC16)

A doctor (Jason Clarke) who relocates with his family to rural Maine discovers a mysterious burial ground near their new home that unleashes unfathomable evil.

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

Dumbo (PG)

A circus owner (Danny DeVito) enlists his former star (Colin Farrell) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughing stock.

Rotten Tomatoes: 47%

Dragged Across Concrete (M18)

When two police detectives (Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn) descend into the criminal underworld, they find more than they wanted waiting in the shadows.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Us (NC16)

When a family of four (led by Lupita Nyong'o) return to their vacation home and darkness falls, they are terrorised by sinister figures who look exactly like them.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Captain Marvel (PG13)

This is the origin story of how Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%