Now showing

After (M18)

Based on Anna Todd's best-selling novel, a college student's (Josephine Langford) guarded world opens up when she falls for a magnetic rebel (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin).

Rotten Tomatoes: 21%

Hellboy (PG13/M18)

Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, the titular half-demon superhero (David Harbour) is hell-bent on stopping an ancient sorceress (Milla Jovovich) from ending the world.

Rotten Tomatoes: 14%

Missing Link (PG)

Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, a Bigfoot (Zach Galifianakis) recruits a fearless explorer (Hugh Jackman) to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Captive State (PG13)

Set in a Chicago neighbourhood after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, this sci-fi thriller starring John Goodman explores the lives of both the collaborators and dissidents.

Rotten Tomatoes: 46%

Breakthrough (PG)

When a woman's (Chrissy Metz) adopted son falls through the ice on a lake, her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for his recovery.

Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

Shazam! (PG)

A 14-year-old (Asher Angel) can turn into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) courtesy of an ancient wizard, but he will need to master his powers quickly to fight an evil foe (Mark Strong).

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Pet Sematary (NC16)

A doctor (Jason Clarke) who relocates with his family to rural Maine discovers a mysterious burial ground near their new home that unleashes unfathomable evil.

Rotten Tomatoes: 58%