Now showing

Fighting With My Family (PG13)

When World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Paige (Florence Pugh) earns a spot in a competitive training programme, she must leave her tight-knit wrestling family to face this cutthroat world alone.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

After (M18)

A college student's (Josephine Langford) guarded world opens up when she falls for a magnetic rebel (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin). Based on a novel by Anna Todd.

Rotten Tomatoes: 19%

The Curse Of The Weeping Woman (NC16)

In 1970s Los Angeles, a social worker (Linda Cardellini) and her young children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.

Rotten Tomatoes: 31%

Hellboy (PG13/M18)

Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, the titular half-demon superhero (David Harbour) is hell-bent on stopping an ancient sorceress (Milla Jovovich) from ending the world.

Rotten Tomatoes: 14%

Missing Link (PG)

Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific North-west, a bigfoot (Zach Galifianakis) recruits a fearless explorer (Hugh Jackman) to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Shazam! (PG)

A 14-year-old (Asher Angel) can turn into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) courtesy of an ancient wizard, but he will need to master his powers quickly to fight an evil foe (Mark Strong).

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Us (NC16)

When a family of four (led by Lupita Nyong'o) return to their vacation home and darkness falls, they are terrorised by sinister figures who look exactly like them.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%