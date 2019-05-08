Now showing

Avengers: Endgame (PG13)

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos (Josh Brolin) that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining superheros to take one final stand.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG)

A top detective's son (Justice Smith) and the titular super-sleuth (Ryan Reynolds) uncover a shocking plot that could threaten the whole Pokemon universe.

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Long Shot (M18)

Sparks fly between the US Secretary of State (Charlize Theron) and her childhood friend-turned-journalist (Seth Rogen), leading to a round-the-world romance and a series of unexpected and dangerous incidents.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Hotel Mumbai (M18)

During the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists in Mumbai, India, the dedicated hotel staff - including a heroic waiter (Dev Patel) - choose to risk their lives to protect their guests.

Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

Fighting With My Family (PG13)

When World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Paige (Florence Pugh) earns a spot in a competitive training programme, she must leave her tight-knit wrestling family to face this cutthroat world alone.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

The Curse Of The Weeping Woman (NC16)

In 1970s Los Angeles, a social worker (Linda Cardellini) and her young children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.

Rotten Tomatoes: 30%

Hellboy (PG13/M18)

Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, the titular half-demon superhero (David Harbour) is hell-bent on stopping an ancient sorceress (Milla Jovovich) from ending the world.

Rotten Tomatoes: 15%