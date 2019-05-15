Now showing

Avengers: Endgame (PG13)

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos (Josh Brolin) that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers' ranks compels the remaining superheroes to take one final stand.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

A Dog's Journey (PG)

In this sequel to 2017's A Dog's Purpose, as the soul of Bailey the dog (voiced by Josh Gad) prepares to leave this life for a new one, he makes a promise to his owner Ethan (Dennis Quaid) to find the latter's granddaughter and protect her at any cost.

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

Greta (NC16)

The fast friendship between a naive young woman (Chloe Grace Moretz) and an eccentric French piano teacher (Isabelle Huppert) begins to grow increasingly disturbing in this suspense thriller by Neil Jordan.

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

Everybody Knows (PG13)

A woman (Penelope Cruz) returns to her small hometown in Spain for her sister's wedding, but her eldest daughter is abducted amid the joyful reunion and festivities. Only at The Projector.

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

The Hustle (NC16)

A pair of con artists (Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson) pull out all the stops to swindle a naive tech billionaire.

Rotten Tomatoes: 15%

King Of Thieves (NC16)

A crew of retired crooks (led by Michael Caine) pull off a major heist in London's jewellery district, but what starts off as their last criminal hurrah quickly turns into a brutal nightmare due to greed.

Rotten Tomatoes: 33%

Teen Spirit (PG)

With the help of an unlikely mentor, a shy teen (Elle Fanning) who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%