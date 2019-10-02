Now showing

Joker (NC16)

Caught between apathy and cruelty, aspiring stand-up comic Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) makes a bad decision that leads to escalating events in this origin story of Batman villain Joker.

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

The Informer (M18)

When a sting meant to finally earn an informant (Joel Kinnaman) his freedom results in the death of an undercover cop, he finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI.

Rotten Tomatoes: 48%

Ad Astra (PG13)

An astronaut (Brad Pitt) travels to outer space to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of the planet.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Rambo: Last Blood (M18)

John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must confront his past and unearth his combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.

Rotten Tomatoes: 27%

The Goldfinch (NC16)

Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, a man's (Ansel Elgort) life changes when, as a young boy (Oakes Fegley), his mother is killed in a museum bombing.

Rotten Tomatoes: 24%

Midsommar (R21)

A couple (Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor) embark on a trip to a midsummer festival, but things turn sinister when they are invited to join disturbing festivities.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Hustlers (M18)

A crew of former strip club employees (Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart) band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%