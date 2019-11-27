Now showing

Wet Season (M18)

Anthony Chen's follow-up to Ilo Ilo centres on a teacher (Yeo Yann Yann) whose marriage and work life are falling apart due to her inability to bear a child, but an unlikely friendship with a student (Koh Jia Ler) helps her reaffirm her identity as a woman.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

La Belle Epoque (R21)

When a man in his 60s (Daniel Auteuil) is given the opportunity to "time travel", he revisits his romance with his wife (Fanny Ardant) in the hopes of rekindling their love.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Arctic Justice (PG)

In this animated comedy, a tiny fox (Jeremy Renner) and his ragtag group of friends must fight an epic battle and save their remote Arctic village from utter destruction.

Rotten Tomatoes: 14%

Frozen 2 (PG)

Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, Elsa (Idina Menzel) sets out on a dangerous and remarkable journey into the unknown to discover why she was born with magical powers.

Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

21 Bridges (NC16)

An embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 48%

The Good Liar (NC16)

A career con man (Ian McKellen) sets his sights on a wealthy widow (Helen Mirren), but the simple swindle takes on high stakes as the two draw closer.

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

Ford V Ferrari (PG13)

A visionary car designer (Matt Damon) and fearless driver (Christian Bale) battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%