Now showing

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (PG)

When a mischievous alien crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun sets off a thrilling rescue mission to help return her home.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Knives Out (PG13)

When a renowned crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, a detective (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Downton Abbey (M18)

The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives - a royal visit from the King and Queen of England.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Wet Season (M18)

A Chinese language teacher's (Yeo Yann Yann) marriage and school life are fraying apart because she is unable to bear a child, but an unlikely friendship with a student (Koh Jai Ler) helps her reaffirm her identity as a woman.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Last Christmas (NC16)

A troubled woman (Emilia Clarke) finds her life unravelling until a stranger (Henry Golding) walks into her life and breaks down her barriers.

Rotten Tomatoes: 47%

Frozen 2 (PG)

Together with Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven, Elsa (Idina Menzel) sets out on a dangerous and remarkable journey to find out why she was born with magical powers.

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

21 Bridges (NC16)

An embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 50%