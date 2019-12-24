Now showing

Ip Man 4: The Finale (PG13)

Following the death of his wife, Ip Man (Donnie Yen) travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local gongfu masters and his star student Bruce Lee (Danny Chan), while searching for a better future for his son.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

The Aeronauts (PG)

In 1862, a daredevil balloon pilot (Felicity Jones) teams up with a pioneering meteorologist (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history.

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG)

When the players return to Jumanji to rescue their friend, they brave parts unknown and unexplored in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (PG)

When a mischievous alien crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun sets off a thrilling rescue mission to help return her home.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Knives Out (PG13)

When a renowned crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, a detective (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Last Christmas (NC16)

A troubled woman (Emilia Clarke) finds her life unravelling until a stranger (Henry Golding) walks into her life and breaks down her barriers.

Rotten Tomatoes: 47%

Frozen 2 (PG)

Together with Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven, Elsa (Idina Menzel) sets out on a dangerous and remarkable journey to find out why she was born with magical powers.

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%