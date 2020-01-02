Now showing

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG13)

The voice of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) has been heard across the galaxy and brings with it the greatest threat the Resistance has ever faced, as Rey's (Daisy Ridley) journey continues and the Skywalker saga concludes.

Rotten Tomatoes: 54%

Ip Man 4: The Finale (PG13)

Following the death of his wife, Ip Man (Donnie Yen) travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local gongfu masters and his star student Bruce Lee (Danny Chan), while searching for a better future for his son.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

The Truth (PG)

When a French movie star (Catherine Deneuve) publishes her memoirs, her daughter (Juliette Binoche) returns from New York to Paris and the pair's reunion quickly turns to confrontation.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Dark Waters (PG13)

Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's largest corporations.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

The Wolf Hour (M18)

In a New York City awash with escalating violence circa 1977, a once-celebrated counterculture figure (Naomi Watts) retreats from the chaos by shutting herself inside an apartment - until uninvited visitors start arriving.

Rotten Tomatoes: 50%

Spies In Disguise (PG)

A super spy (Will Smith) and a gadget-inventing scientist (Tom Holland) are forced to team up for a mission that involves transforming the former into a pigeon.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%