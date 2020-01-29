Now showing

Bad Boys For Life (NC16)

A new gang boss has moved into Miami and has a long list of targets, including detective Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and his partner Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence).

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

Waves (M18)

A suburban African-American family led by a well-intentioned but domineering father (Sterling K. Brown) navigates love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Exclusively at The Projector.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Little Women (PG)

Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) reflects on her life and that of her three sisters. All of them are determined to live life on their own terms.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Dolittle (PG)

When the young Queen Victoria falls gravely ill, the eccentric titular doctor and veterinarian (Robert Downey Jr.) sets sail to a mythical island in search of a cure.

Rotten Tomatoes: 16%

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG13)

A young man with Down syndrome (Zack Gottsagen) runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending a professional wrestling school and meets a small-time outlaw (Shia LaBeouf) who becomes his unlikely coach and ally.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

1917 (PG13)

At the height of World War I, two young British soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) are instructed to cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of British soldiers.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Judy (PG13)

Showbiz legend Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) arrives in London circa 1968 to perform a sold-out run while battling with management, charming musicians and reminiscing with friends and adoring fans.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%