Now showing

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG)

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his human best friend (James Marsden) join forces to stop a villainous scientist (Jim Carrey) from using Sonic's powers for world domination.

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

Nina Wu (M18)

On the brink of her big break in the 1960s, an aspiring actress' (Wu Kexi) psychological resolve begins to crack as she rushes back to her family home to deal with two crises.

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

Color Out Of Space (NC16)

After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, a man (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Brahms: The Boy II (PG13)

Unaware of its terrifying history, a couple (Katie Holmes and Owain Yeoman) move into a guest house on the estate where their young son befriends a life-like doll.

Rotten Tomatoes: 9%

Aquarela (PG)

Filmed at a rare, rapid 96 frames-per-second, this documentary film is a visceral wake-up call that humans are no match for the sheer force and raw power of water.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Fantasy Island (NC16)

An enigmatic host (Michael Pena) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious remote tropical resort, but the fantasies soon turn into nightmares.

Rotten Tomatoes: 10%

Birds Of Prey (NC16)

When Gotham's crime boss (Ewan McGregor) puts a target on a young girl, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) teams up with other badass women to take him down.

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%