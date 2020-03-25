Now showing

Escape From Pretoria (PG)

Two political prisoners (Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber) hatch a plot to break out of Pretoria Central Prison in 1979 during the apartheid era in South Africa.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

Sorry We Missed You (NC16)

A debt-ridden family receives a lifeline when the father gets a chance to run a franchise as a self-employed delivery driver. Exclusively at The Projector.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Bloodshot (PG13)

A murdered soldier is brought back to life as a superhero (Vin Diesel) with nanotechnology in his blood by a mysterious corporation.

Rotten Tomatoes: 30%

My Spy (PG13)

A demoted CIA operative (Dave Bautista) is at the mercy of a precocious nine-year-old girl when he is sent undercover to watch her family.

Rotten Tomatoes: 53%

I Still Believe (PG)

Real-life story of Christian music megastar Jeremy Camp (K.J. Apa), whose first wife died of cancer less than a year after they married.

Rotten Tomatoes: 44%

Onward (PG)

In a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers (Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) embark on a magical quest to bring their late father back for one day.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Emma (PG)

A restless queen bee (Anya Taylor-Joy) in a sleepy little town adventures through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%