Now showingJMMOVIE11B

The Souvenir (M18)

A shy film student (Honor Swinton Byrne) begins finding her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man (Tom Burke). Exclusively at The Projector.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Onward (PG)

In a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers (Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) embark on a magical quest to bring their late father back for one day.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (PG)

After a jaded magazine writer (Matthew Rhys) is assigned to interview children's TV host Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks), he overcomes his scepticism and learns about empathy and kindness.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Gretel & Hansel (PG13)

A young girl (Sophia Lillis) leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG)

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his human best friend (James Marsden) join forces to stop a villainous scientist (Jim Carrey) from using Sonic's powers for world domination.

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

The Gentlemen (M18)

When word gets out that an American marijuana king (Matthew McConaughey) is looking to cash out of the business, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail.

Rotten Tomatoes: 74%

The Invisible Man (M18)

A woman's (Elisabeth Moss) sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by her dead ex-boyfriend whom nobody can see.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%