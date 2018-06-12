Ocean's 8 gets away with US$41.5m opening
The women of Ocean's 8 proved last weekend that they know how to steal the show - and much more - as the new gender-bending heist flick took in an estimated US$41.5 million (S$55.4 million) at North American cinemas.
With an all-star cast led by Sandra Bullock and supported by Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna, the film was Hollywood's latest experiment - after 2016's Ghostbusters - in replacing an all-male cast with female stars.
The result: One of the top 10 openings of the year so far, and a series best for the Ocean's franchise.
The spin-off stars Bullock as Debbie Ocean, sister of Danny Ocean (originally played by George Clooney in the previous trilogy), as she assembles a gang of talented women to plan a seemingly impossible diamond heist from the glamorous Met Gala in New York.
In second place was Solo: A Star Wars Story, which took in US$15.2 million, roughly half its previous weekend's total.
Third spot went to Deadpool 2 at US$13.7 million. Its worldwide ticket sales have surpassed US$650 million. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now