Ocean's 8 gets away with US$41.5m opening

The cast of Ocean's 8 (from left) Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling.

The women of Ocean's 8 proved last weekend that they know how to steal the show - and much more - as the new gender-bending heist flick took in an estimated US$41.5 million (S$55.4 million) at North American cinemas.

With an all-star cast led by Sandra Bullock and supported by Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna, the film was Hollywood's latest experiment - after 2016's Ghostbusters - in replacing an all-male cast with female stars.

The result: One of the top 10 openings of the year so far, and a series best for the Ocean's franchise.

The spin-off stars Bullock as Debbie Ocean, sister of Danny Ocean (originally played by George Clooney in the previous trilogy), as she assembles a gang of talented women to plan a seemingly impossible diamond heist from the glamorous Met Gala in New York.

In second place was Solo: A Star Wars Story, which took in US$15.2 million, roughly half its previous weekend's total.