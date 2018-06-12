Movies

Ocean's 8 gets away with US$41.5m opening

Ocean&#039;s 8 gets away with US$41.5m opening
The cast of Ocean's 8 (from left) Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling. PHOTO: AFP
Jun 12, 2018 06:00 am

The women of Ocean's 8 proved last weekend that they know how to steal the show - and much more - as the new gender-bending heist flick took in an estimated US$41.5 million (S$55.4 million) at North American cinemas.

With an all-star cast led by Sandra Bullock and supported by Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna, the film was Hollywood's latest experiment - after 2016's Ghostbusters - in replacing an all-male cast with female stars.

The result: One of the top 10 openings of the year so far, and a series best for the Ocean's franchise.

The spin-off stars Bullock as Debbie Ocean, sister of Danny Ocean (originally played by George Clooney in the previous trilogy), as she assembles a gang of talented women to plan a seemingly impossible diamond heist from the glamorous Met Gala in New York.

In second place was Solo: A Star Wars Story, which took in US$15.2 million, roughly half its previous weekend's total.

Third spot went to Deadpool 2 at US$13.7 million. Its worldwide ticket sales have surpassed US$650 million. - AFP

Movie review: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Movies

Fallen Kingdom ticks all boxes

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Movies