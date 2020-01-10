Oscars will have no host again this year

LOS ANGELES : The Oscars will again go without a host on Feb 9, repeating a format credited with boosting ratings last year, US network ABC confirmed on Wednesday.

"Together with the Academy, we have decided there will be no traditional host, repeating for us what worked last year," ABC entertainment president Karey Burke told a television summit near Los Angeles, according to showbiz website Deadline Hollywood.

"(It will have) huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, comedy and star power."

Nominations for the 2020 Oscars will be announced on Jan 13.

The 2019 Oscars was the first in 30 years to have no host, after their original choice Kevin Hart pulled out when old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced.