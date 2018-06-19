Over 1,000 fans fight in Battle of Five Armies in Czech Republic

Participants in costumes fighting with wooden weapons in a forest near the Czech town of Doksy.

Spears crossed, swords touched and arrows flew in a Czech forest over the weekend as fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit re-enacted a major battle.

More than 1,000 people, dressed in costumes, took part in the Battle of Five Armies, according to organisers of the annual event, held in a forest near the Czech town of Doksy, 80km north of Prague.

They fought with wooden weapons, and any sharp points were wrapped in plastic to avoid causing injuries.

Although inspired by well-known stories from Middle-earth, the results of the battles at the event are not predetermined, and the evil side has won on several occasions.