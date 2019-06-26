Parasite could be breakthrough for Lee Jeong-eun

A remarkably versatile actress best known for her supporting roles, South Korea's Lee Jeong-eun is heading for a career breakthrough with Parasite, the 49-year-old's third collaboration with director Bong Joon-ho.

She voiced the giant animal in Bong's 2017 creature feature Okja, which competed unsuccessfully for the Palme d'Or that year, after playing a small role in Bong's 2009 crime thriller Mother.

"Parasite will probably change her career trajectory," said Mr Pierce Conran, a Seoul-based film critic and producer.

"Bong has always a great eye for performers and has single-handedly launched (Bae Doo-na in Barking Dogs Never Bite) or reinvigorated (Kim Hye-ja in Mother) several careers in the past. Lee's steady stream of bit parts in large films may be replaced by more significant roles from here on."