People names Jennifer Garner most beautiful in 2019
US actress Jennifer Garner is featured on the cover of People's annual Beautiful issue, the magazine said on Tuesday.
People said it chose the 47-year-old for balancing her career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
She told People that she never considered herself "one of the pretty girls" and described her style growing up as "band geek-chic".- REUTERS
