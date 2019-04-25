Movies

People names Jennifer Garner most beautiful in 2019
PHOTO: AFP
Apr 25, 2019 06:00 am

US actress Jennifer Garner is featured on the cover of People's annual Beautiful issue, the magazine said on Tuesday.

People said it chose the 47-year-old for balancing her career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

She told People that she never considered herself "one of the pretty girls" and described her style growing up as "band geek-chic".- REUTERS

