Pierre Png wore nude thong for Crazy Rich Asians shower scene

When local actor Pierre Png realised that his very first scene in the upcoming Hollywood rom-com Crazy Rich Asians would have him shirtless - in a steamy shower scene, no less - he was beyond shocked.

Recalling his thoughts at that moment, the 44-year-old told The New Paper: "Jia lat (Hokkien for terrible)! Time to start gulping down eggs."

For the next three weeks, Png was whipped into shape by a personal trainer and restricted to a diet of no salt, no alcohol and copious amounts of eggs and protein shakes.

The result? Toned abs and a hot bod guaranteed to wow female audiences.

But Png's biggest sacrifice for his role actually was donning a skin-coloured thong to create the illusion that he was nude in the shower.

"I do Channel 8 dramas (but) I could never have prepared enough for something like that, especially when you're in a room full of strangers, with a very sexy and gorgeous Gemma Chan (who plays his wife) lounging in the same bed as you (in the next scene)," he joked.

He added: "I was more than satisfied (with my abs). My hard work and watching my diet for three weeks didn't go to waste.

"Exercising is not difficult for me... It was more the strict diet I had to stick to because growing up Peranakan, I enjoy rich-tasting dishes and I love my gravies. That on its own was my second biggest sacrifice (for the film)."

Opening here on Aug 22, Crazy Rich Asians - based on Singapore-born American author Kevin Kwan's 2013 best-selling satirical novel of the same name - is about Chinese-American protagonist Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) meeting her Singaporean boyfriend Nick Young's (Henry Golding) parents, and finding out they're one of the richest families in Singapore.

For Png's Hollywood debut, he said he "auditioned like everyone else", and was eventually cast by American director Jon Chu as the handsome but insecure tech start-up owner Michael Teo.

OUTSIDER

Married to Nick Young's cousin, heiress Astrid Leong (British actress Gemma Chan), Michael feels like an outsider as he has never been comfortable with being part of upper class Asian society.

On how he relates to his character, Png - who married former actress Andrea De Cruz in 2003 - said: "I think there's a Michael in every male Singaporean. The want and need to provide for his family is very strong. But that's as far as the similarities go.

"I have been fortunate enough to get invited to countless balls and galas because my wife sits on committees that raise funds for charities. Through these events, I've had the privilege of meeting Singapore's who's who, and I am confident of who I am and where I stand in that circle.

"I have never had the chance to feel insecure because although I was not brought up with a silver spoon in my mouth, I am welcomed to these events based on my achievements."

On working with Chan, 35, whom he did not know prior to filming, Png said: "We were thrown into the most intimate scene together on the first day of filming, so you can imagine the anxiety, for me at least. But hey, no better way to break the ice than to throw two perfect strangers into bed, don't you think?"

And no, De Cruz didn't get jealous.

"It's just work. Andrea's very confident of herself. She knows she's got nothing to worry about," he said.

Instead, she gives him space as she wants him to do his best.

He said: "Many wives of actors may choose to make their presence felt on set, but for Andrea, she understands the nature of the job and how uncomfortable it would be for my co-stars to act intimately with me if she was to be watching from the sidelines."

But Png's best memories of filming Crazy Rich Asians had nothing to do with Chan, who in one scene gives him a rare US$17.8 million (S$24.3 million) Paul Newman Rolex Daytona - famous for being the most expensive watch ever auctioned.

He quipped: "It's meeting Kevin Kwan, and putting that watch on my wrist."