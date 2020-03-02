Pixar hopes to make magic with Onward

Barley (left) and Ian Lightfoot, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland respectively, have 24 hours to reconnect with their father who died many years ago.

BERLIN: Pixar's new film Onward hits screens here on March 5 with the much-loved animation company hoping that it will restore a little glitter to a brand that has dulled in recent years.

It is its first original animated feature since Coco in 2017 and is closer to the world of Harry Potter than Toy Story.

Pixar certainly has high hopes for Onward.

The success of Toy Story 4 at this year's Oscars meant the animation studio had racked up 10 Academy Awards for best animated feature since the category was created in 2001.

However, it has also come under fire for the fact that four of its last five films - Toy Story 4, The Incredibles 2, Cars 3 and Finding Dory - have been sequels.

In Onward, two teenage elf brothers - Ian and Barley Lightfoot, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt - have 24 hours to reconnect with their father who died many years ago, before Ian, the younger of the two, was even born.

It is a buddy movie that opens up fraternal relations as well as the father-son relation.

But things do not quite go as planned, as one might expect in a Pixar quest movie, and the pair stumble through a suburban fantasy universe with magic wands, spells, dragons and unicorns.

In some respects it unfurls like a video game, a world unfamiliar to director Dan Scanlon, who previously teamed up with Onward producer Kori Dae on the 2013 film Monsters University.

"I didn't know very much about that but luckily we are working with Pixar and they brought their love of these games, and they taught us a lot," Scanlon said.

The story came from Scanlon, who lost his own father when he was a child.

"After Monsters University, we wanted to make something more personal, from an honest place," he said.

"I told Kori about my own experience, having lost my father when I was a one-year-old and my brother only three.

"We had so many questions about what he was like and how we were like him. We did not remember him at all.

"That becomes kind of the seed of the story."

Holland said: "(Ian's) an awkward teenager who's trying to find himself in this incredible world that Pixar so brilliantly created. I love the idea of creating new worlds with crazy characters who grow and change."

Scanlon said the 23-year-old British actor was able to make the character extremely likeable even though Ian initially struggles with self-confidence.

CHARM

"Tom has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays."

Pratt added: "Barley is overbearing. And he tries a little too hard - he can be kind of a bumbling idiot but he's got a good heart.

"But Dan really wanted me to focus on internalising Barley's story and making it as authentic as possible by grounding it in a sense of emotional reality."

The 40-year-old US actor brought something else to Barley that stuck with film editor Catherine Apple.

"It's his laughter," she said.