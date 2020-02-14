Portman responds to McGowan calling her ‘fraud’ over Oscars cape

Natalie Portma's Oscar dress had the names of snubbed female directors on it.

LOS ANGELES: Natalie Portman is not arguing with fellow US actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan, who said she did not deserve to be called brave for wearing an Oscar dress embroidered with the names of female film-makers overlooked for best director nominations.

"Brave is a term I more strongly associate with actions like those of the women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein the last few weeks," Portman said in a statement, referencing the disgraced Hollywood mogul on trial in New York charged with predatory sexual assault.

McGowan, who is one of Weinstein's accusers, had dismissed Oscar-winning star Portman as a "fraud" for wearing the dress.

In a post on Facebook, she said she found Portman's red carpet Oscar protest "deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work".

McGowan wrote: "Natalie, you have worked with two female directors in your very long career - one of them was you," McGowan wrote.

"You have a production company that has hired exactly one female director - you."

McGowan also said: "Until you and your fellow actresses get real, do us all a favour and hang up your embroidered activist cloak, it doesn't hang right."