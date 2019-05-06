Publishers not interested in Woody Allen’s memoir

Oscar-winning US director Woody Allen - who has faced industry scorn over lingering accusations that he molested his adopted daughter - is having trouble finding a book deal for his memoir, The New York Times reported on Thursday last week.

Executives at four major publishing houses, all speaking on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper they had been offered the project by an agent for Allen over the past year.

None of them made an offer, and some even said they had declined to read the material offered to them.

Since the eruption of the #MeToo movement, the accusation that Allen, 83, abused Dylan Farrow when she was seven in the 1990s has come back to haunt him. He was cleared of the charges, first levelled by his then partner Mia Farrow, after two separate months-long investigations and has steadfastly denied the abuse.

Dylan, now an adult, maintains she was molested and has the support of her mother and brother.

Allen's public image took another hit last year when, in an interview he said he should be the poster boy of the #MeToo movement. "I - who was accused by only one woman in a child custody case, which was looked at and proven to be untrue - I get lumped in with these people," he told Argentinian TV station Canal 13.