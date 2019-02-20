Queen to rock Oscars with live performance
Queen will perform live at Sunday's Oscar ceremony, organisers announced on Monday, following the blockbuster success of Best Picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody.
The British rock band, whose late frontman Freddie Mercury is the subject of the movie, is now made up of original members Brian May and Roger Taylor, with former American Idol star Adam Lambert taking on vocals.
Bohemian Rhapsody has five Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Rami Malek who plays Mercury, and has taken more than US$854 million (S$1.2 billion) at the global box office to become the most successful musical biopic ever. - REUTERS
