Movies

Queen to rock Oscars with live performance

Queen to rock Oscars with live performance
Actor Rami Malek (centre) with Queen's Brian May (left) and Roger Taylor. PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 20, 2019 06:00 am

Queen will perform live at Sunday's Oscar ceremony, organisers announced on Monday, following the blockbuster success of Best Picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody.

The British rock band, whose late frontman Freddie Mercury is the subject of the movie, is now made up of original members Brian May and Roger Taylor, with former American Idol star Adam Lambert taking on vocals.

Bohemian Rhapsody has five Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Rami Malek who plays Mercury, and has taken more than US$854 million (S$1.2 billion) at the global box office to become the most successful musical biopic ever. - REUTERS

Rap sees landmark Grammy wins after years of snubs
Music

Landmark Grammy wins for rap

Related Stories

Cranberries debuts single of final album to mark singer's death

NY rapper tops Billboard album chart with less than 1,000 sales

Bohemian Rhapsody is most streamed song from 20th century

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Music