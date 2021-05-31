A Quiet Place Part II sets pandemic record with US$48m debut

LOS ANGELES – You can almost hear the collective sigh of relief from studio executives across Hollywood.

After a brutal year and change for the movie theatre business, the North American box office is finally showing signs of life again.

That’s mostly thanks to the John Krasinski-directed post-apocalyptic horror thriller A Quiet Place Part II.

The sequel collected a roaring US$48 million (S$63.5m) between Friday and Sunday, exceeding expectations and posting the biggest three-day haul of the pandemic era.

The Paramount Pictures film, which opens in Singapore cinemas on June 10, is expected to generate a sizable US$58 million through Memorial Day on Monday.

Those ticket sales are significant because it’s not far off from what the movie - originally set to release in March of 2020 - was projected to make prior to the pandemic.

The original A Quiet Place opened to US$50 million in 2018, a huge result for a film not based on existing IP.

The studio’s decision to hold the follow-up until theatres reopened to a significant degree proved to be prudent.

“This is an outstanding opening,” said David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.

“(It’s) well above average for a horror sequel.”

He added that A Quiet Place Part II could have debuted to US$60 million if all US theatres had reopened.

“Still, this movie is going to make a lot of money and bring enormous value to streaming.”

A Quiet Place Part II, which sees the return of Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as a family forced to live in near-silence to survive blind monsters with frighteningly keen hearing, has the benefit of getting an exclusive theatrical release.

It will move to Paramount Plus, the streaming service owned by its parent company ViacomCBS, in 45 days.

The weekend’s other major release, Disney’s live-action Cruella starring Emma Stone, pulled in promising numbers for a movie that’s currently playing in homes via Disney+.

The movie, a punk rock origin story about the infamous puppy-hating 101 Dalmatians villain, is estimated to bring in US$21.3 million over the three-day weekend and US$26.5 million through Monday.