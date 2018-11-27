Ralph Breaks The Internet tops Thanksgiving box office

Disney's new movie Ralph Breaks The Internet dominated the Thanksgiving box office, generating a massive US$84.6 million (S$116.2 million) over the five-day holiday period and US$56 million for the weekend.

Propelled by solid word of mouth, the animated sequel now ranks as the second best Thanksgiving debut, behind another Disney title Frozen, which earned US$93.6 million during its first five days.

With John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman reprising their roles from 2012's Wreck-It Ralph as the video game villain Ralph and his best friend Vanellope, Ralph Breaks The Internet carries a hefty US$175 million production budget, so it will need to keep up momentum worldwide to turn a profit.

The original film picked up US$49 million over its first three days of release.

Ralph Breaks The Internet was not the only sequel to thrive.

MGM and New Line's Creed II - which stars Michael B. Jordan as Donnie Creed, the son of heavyweight champ Apollo Creed - was a knockout as the boxing drama earned US$55 million over the five days and US$34 million for the weekend.

That marks the best debut for a live-action film during the holiday frame.

Those numbers also top the start of 2015's Creed, which launched with US$29 million over the three-day frame.

The crowded Turkey Day did not just bring back solid receipts, it set a new record, according to Comscore.

This five-day outing surpassed US$314 million, exceeding the record set in 2013 with US$294 million.

Unfortunately, it's not all holiday cheer at the box office.