Rebecca Ferguson back to kick butt in Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Rebecca Ferguson grabbed our attention when she played the female lead in 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Her Ilsa Faust, the sexy, deadly undercover agent, was probably the first woman in the film franchise who was super spy Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) equal.

Fans can rejoice as the 34-year-old Swedish actress reprises her role in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which opens here on Thursday.

The sequel finds Ethan, his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames) and familiar faces (Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission goes wrong.

Here is what Ferguson has to say about the movie and her part in it.

On acting through the danger

"I remember there was a car scene with Simon, Tom and myself... We (can) forget that we actually might die unless we are very focused on what we're doing. Everything we do is very dangerous, we have to be very prepared and alert."

On why this sixth instalment is different

"There are new explosive scenes, new challenges, new stunts and new dynamics between characters that might have been different in the prior one. Also, we'll find who Ilsa is in relation to Simon's character Benji. "

On weapons training

"I think one of the most difficult parts in weapons training is not blinking once you pull the trigger. I remember in the last film, every time there was a close-up of me, I went (blinks repeatedly) when I shot. And we had to do a lot of retakes. So I was practising to shoot and then blink."

On authenticity in the Mission: Impossible films

"One of the things that I found extraordinary (when I did) the last Mission - is how they film without the green screens.

Everything is real, everything is in its natural habitat and how incredibly authentic everything feels when you do it.

When you do a jump, where you do it from... the real scaffold, in real air, the real surrounding just engulfs you and makes all the action feel like it's actually happening.

When we go to New Zealand, there's this vast emptiness of a rural, beautiful landscape - but it's a high-stakes mission, explosive, dynamite, borders and helicopters. I mean, we get the best of the best."

On the women of Mission: Impossible

"(Writer-director) Christopher (McQuarrie) wrote an incredible role for me, and he doesn't stop there.

He welcomed back one of the women (Monaghan) that we all have missed from the series, and he wrote in another (new CIA director played by Angela Bassett). She's independent. We have strong women and strong men. And everyone fights each other."

On Ilsa's costumes

"Ilsa dresses for necessity. So everything that she wears can be used as a weapon or a shield, to hide or get away.

So if it's a tie, it can choke you or get her out of a very tight situation very quickly. If I have shoes with heels, I can flip them off in two seconds and run barefoot. Nothing is just for beauty."

