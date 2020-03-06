Release of James Bond movie delayed till November over coronavirus

No Time To Die is Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007.

LONDON: The global release of the new James Bond film No Time To Die was postponed on Wednesday by seven months amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The release of Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007, being distributed internationally by Universal Pictures, will be postponed from the start of April until November, producers said.

"After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time To Die will be postponed until November 2020," a posting on the official James Bond Twitter account said.

The film will now be released in Britain on Nov 12 and the US on Nov 25.

Cinemas have been closed in China since January, and other nations including Japan, South Korea and parts of Italy are also closing cinemas in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

No Time To Die cost an estimated US$200 million (S$277 million) to produce and was due to open globally from April 2 after a world premiere in London on March 31.

James Bond fan sites had written to the studios behind the film this week, calling for a delay.

"With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events," fan website MI6-HQ.com wrote in an open letter.