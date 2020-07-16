Review: Greyhound

GREYHOUND (PG13)

This Apple TV+ offering could be the best film exclusive to a streaming service.

Which is surprising, as the prospect of spending time with Tom Hanks on a grey destroyer in the frigid grey mid-Atlantic, under a cold grey sky, is not an immediate draw.

This is another of Hanks' ordinary men being extraordinary roles, and it can be easily forgotten just how good he is at them.

And while his character is stoic, the action isn't. Greyhound is a tight, taut, 90-minute thrill ride.

Hanks plays Captain Krause, a man who gets his first captaincy in World War II, helming a ship protecting a convoy of merchant ships open to attack from Nazi submarines.

Director Aaron Schneider eschews exposition.

It is the little things we pick up from Krause - his instinct in finding his prey, his morality in sending men to their deaths and then chiding his young crew for celebrating such a win.

Greyhound is not as arty as 1917 or Dunkirk, but even with green-screen backgrounds, it brings home the stark reality of the sacrifice made by ordinary people to help others survive.

SCORE: 4/5