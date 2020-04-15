Review: Love Wedding Repeat

This film hinges on "what could have been".

Fitting, because the entire film could have been brilliant.

It is written and directed by Dean Craig, who was behind both UK and US versions of Death At A Funeral, and his skill is in ensemble comedies of errors/disasters. Funeral, either incarnation, is filled with laughs.

Set at a wedding in beautiful Italian summer, with two great-looking leads in Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn, Love Wedding Repeat is is one of those rare Netflix films that looks like it could have been a cinema release.

The central idea is that an uninvited guest could upset the bride's day – and life – and a misplaced spiked glass of champagne causes the worst wedding day ever.

Unfortunately, most of the characters just aren't funny enough to captivate, often annoying or just too broad to be believable, like rejects from a Richard Curtis comedy.

Too often, the F-bomb is used as a punchline to no effect.

Some gags are too goofy, some just go on and on.

And some supposedly romantic moments – especially one moment at the end – are the behaviour of a psychopath.

The bizarre thing is the film's sudden twist.

The title should have been the giveaway, but it was still a surprise when over an hour in, time resets to see if a few changes would bring a happier result to the nuptials.

Interesting idea, but one that comes too late in the game and does little to improve things.

Score:2/5