Reviews: Run, Love Wedding Repeat

RUN

HBO Go and HBO (StarHub Ch 601/Singtel TV Ch 420), Mondays 10.30am and 11.30pm

4/5 ticks

A housewife receives a one-word text from her college sweetheart: Run.

That spurs a frantic race to New York followed by a series of events near impossible to go into without spoiling things.

Run is a romantic comedy-meets-Hitchcock thriller, and not just because it takes place mostly on a train.

Merritt Wever is Ruby while Domhnall Gleason is Billy, and both are dancing around each other while harbouring much more than they are letting on.

Wever and Gleeson bring enough charm to instantly get you on their side. It's only further down the line - literally in this case - do little explosions of truth threaten to derail their adventure.

Run is produced by Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who were behind the hit comedy Fleabag, and the dialogue has the right level of spark to it.

While the flashback reveals trigger memories of Lost, the bigger question is whether weekly, half-hour episodes are enough in this age of bingeing.

The nature of reveals are tantalising, but some viewers may not have that level of patience these days.

LOVE WEDDING REPEAT (M18)

2/5 ticks

This could have been brilliant.

It is written and directed by Dean Craig, who was behind both UK and US versions of Death At A Funeral, and his skill is in ensemble comedies of errors/disasters.

Love Wedding Repeat is set at a wedding in beautiful Italian summer, with two great-looking leads in Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn, and is one of those Netflix films that looks like it could have been a cinema release.

Unfortunately, much of the cast just aren't funny enough to captivate, often annoying or just too broad to be believable, like rejects from a Richard Curtis comedy.

Too often, the F-bomb is used as a punchline, and liberally to no effect.

The central idea is that a misplaced spiked glass of champagne causes the worst wedding day ever. Some gags are too goofy, some just go on and on.

The bizarre thing is the film's sudden twist.

Over an hour in, time resets to see if a few changes would bring a happier result to the nuptials.

Interesting idea, but one that comes too late in the game and does little to improve things.