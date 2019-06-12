Rightly fantastical, flamboyant

Comparisons between Rocketman and the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody are bound to occur.

After all, both are tales about two immensely influential and flamboyant music icons. Both share a director (Dexter Fletcher performed an uncredited rescue job on the Queen biopic).

But the similarities stop there.

Rocketman is a celebration of one man's journey to happiness told through Elton John's hits. But instead of following the typical career chronology, here they are used as narrative devices.

This method works well as some events defy reality. Told through John's eyes, it is an exaggerated package of razzle, dazzle, bling, feathers and demons.

John's story alone would be entertaining enough. He has achieved many incredible feats - he went from chubby kid piano prodigy Reginald Dwight from working-class England to the international megastar Elton Hercules John who sold over 300 million records and was responsible at one point for 5 per cent of all music sold on the planet.

This film really works because of Taron Egerton's electrifying performance. And yes, that is him singing.

While Egerton pulls off the rock star moves and excess, he also brings the huge sadness and loneliness when he is stripped of the elaborate costumes and fancy eyewear.

Framed by a group therapy session - Egerton storming in wearing orange, sequinned devil regalia - the film recounts his private life. From rejection by his father, through his success in the 70s to the nadir of John's self-destruction, hoovering up all the pills and booze available. You could say John was at his lowest when he was at his peak.

Egerton is strongly supported by Jamie Bell, who scores with his generous and subtle performance as John's long-time friend and lyricist Bernie Taupin. Richard Madden is perfectly sinister as John's manipulative lover and manager, John Reid.

Rocketman has been John's passion project for over two decades. Part trippy, part fantastical, director Fletcher still manages to fill the film with humanity. - 4 Ticks

FILM: Rocketman

STARRING: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard

DIRECTOR: Dexter Fletcher

THE SKINNY: Do not expect a traditional biopic for someone as flamboyant as Elton John. This is a fantastical jukebox musical about John's (Egerton) lifelong pursuit for love and acceptance that starts from childhood to his massive breakthrough. Addiction to alcohol, drugs and sex included.

RATING: R21