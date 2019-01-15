Roma wins top prizes at Critics' Choice Awards

Alfonso Cuaron (second from left) and the cast from Roma accepting the Best Picture award on Sunday.

Hollywood's award season was in full swing on Sunday, with Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, the big winner at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Roma won trophies for Best Picture, Best Foreign Language Film, and for both director and cinematography for Cuaron.

"This bunch of Mexicans are not as bad as sometimes they are portrayed," said Cuaron, a reference to US President Donald Trump's hardline rhetoric on immigration.

Shot in black and white, and filmed in Spanish and the indigenous Mixtec language, Roma is a semi-autobiographical chronicle of a year in the life of Cuaron's family and his childhood nanny.

Christian Bale, who portrayed former US vice-president Dick Cheney in Vice, won awards in the Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy categories, while Glenn Close (The Wife) and Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) jointly won in the Best Actress category.

Offbeat 18th-century royal romp The Favourite won for Best Acting Ensemble, while its star Olivia Colman won the Best Actress in a Comedy award.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse won for Best Animated Feature, beating out stiff competition from The Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks The Internet, and director Wes Anderson's quirky Isle Of Dogs.

Tom Cruise vehicle Mission: Impossible - Fallout won the Best Action Movie award, beating blockbusters Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity Wars.

Crazy Rich Asians won in the Best Comedy category, beating out The Favourite and The Death Of Stalin, among others.

Seen as a barometer for the Oscars, the Critics' Choice Awards also includes awards for the best of television.