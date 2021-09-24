Royal Navy makes Daniel Craig honorary commander

A handout photograph taken on September 22, 2021 and released by the Royal Navy, UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) on September 23, 2021, shows Commander Daniel Craig, who is best known for playing the role of James Bond in the long running 007 film series, on his receiving the honorary Royal Navy rank of Commander from the Head of the Royal Navy, First Sea Lord Admiral...

London – James Bond star Daniel Craig has been made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy, matching the rank of the fictional superspy he plays on screen, the service announced on Thursday.

The honour comes as the 53-year-old makes his final outing as 007 in No Time To Die, set for its world premiere in London next Tuesday and opening in cinemas here on Sept 30, after months of coronavirus delays.

Britain’s highest-ranking naval officer, First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin, said he was “delighted” to give the honour to the English actor, who has played the role since 2006.

“Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years, a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe,” he added.

“That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself.”

Craig said he was “truly privileged and honoured” to join the oldest service in the British armed forces, and that he would use the role to support personnel and their families.

Before receiving the award, he met Lieutenant Commander Frances Bond, who works at the Royal Navy’s headquarters in Portsmouth, on England’s south coast.

“I’ve had my fair share of light-hearted banter from colleagues over being a real-life Bond but I never imagined I would actually one day get to meet the actor who played him,” the commander said.

The Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defence worked with the makers of No Time To Die, and the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon features in the film’s trailer.

The Royal Air Force was also involved, with RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, southern England, masquerading as a NATO airbase in the film.