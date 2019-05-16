Ruth Bader Ginsburg nominated for MTV awards

LOS ANGELES: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, scored nominations on Tuesday for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where she will compete for top honours with blockbuster offerings Game Of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame.

The diminutive liberal justice got four nods at the youth-oriented awards show, including Best Fight and Best Real-Life Hero, courtesy of the 2018 documentary RBG that chronicled her legal legacy and rise to become an unexpected pop culture icon.

Winners are chosen by fans voting online and will be announced at a ceremony airing on June 17, hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi.

RBG, which also was Oscar-nominated earlier this year, got nods for Best Documentary as well as in the new category, Most Meme-able Moment.