SAG-AFTRA accuses Oscars of ‘intimidation’

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG- AFTRA) on Monday accused the organisers of the Oscars of trying to intimidate celebrities not to present at rival award shows.

In a statement released weeks before the SAG awards show on Jan 26, SAG accused the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of "graceless pressure tactics".

The union said it was responding to reports that the academy was pressuring actors not to appear or present at award ceremonies other than the Feb 24 Oscars.